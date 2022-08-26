National

In A First, SC To Live Stream Ruling On Political Parties Giving Freebies

According to reports, the apex court’s hearings and judgments on around 20 cases will live streamed in a first in the country.
Pratidin Time

In a historic event, Supreme Court of India (SC) for the first time on Friday began live streaming its order of political freebies.

The day also marks the last working day of outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana. He will retire after the superannuation of tenure which lasted one year and four months.

According to reports, the apex court’s hearings and judgments on around 20 cases will live streamed in a first in the country.

The proceedings of the Chief Justice’s court or the ceremonial bench will be live streamed through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) webcast portal.

The important order is on a petition seeking the deregistration of political parties offering freebies before elections.

Supreme Court (SC)
Live Stream

