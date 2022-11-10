India Free from Swarms of Locusts: Survey

India is currently free from the presence of swarms of locusts. This was informed by the Locust Warning Organisation.

During the routine survey conducted during the last fortnight of October by the Locust Warning Organization-Jodhpur which is under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the country was found free from locust activities. Breeding of such grasshoppers too was not reported.

A total of 175 spots, mostly in Rajasthan and Gujarat, were covered while conducting the field surveys.

"As a result of the withdrawal of monsoon in Scheduled Desert Areas, the soil moisture and vegetation now tend to be drying in the breeding zones. Moreover, no locust was seen during the survey," the latest Desert Locust Situation Bulletin by the locust warning authority said.

The bulletin also said any locust activity is not expected upto the next fortnight. Besides India, the situation is currently calm in Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.