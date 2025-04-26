BJP Unveils Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Assam Panchayat Polls

As Assam gears up for its upcoming Panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh BJP today unveiled its detailed manifesto (Sankalp Patra), outlining 15 key resolutions aimed at propelling the state towards comprehensive development. The manifesto, meticulously prepared by a committee led by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, includes prominent figures such as Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and several other influential leaders and experts.

Advertisment

In a robust introduction, the BJP manifesto emphasizes the party’s commitment to realizing the dreams of India’s stalwart leaders. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural empowerment, Acharya Vinoba Bhave's ‘Sarvodaya’, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Antyodaya’, and the nationalistic vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, the BJP’s resolution for Panchayat Elections 2025 pledges to uplift the rural landscape of Assam.

Targeting the Congress’s failure to realize the dream of “Gram Swaraj” despite over 55 years in power, the manifesto critiques the centralization of corruption under Congress rule, contrasting it with the decentralization of development and empowerment under BJP leadership.

.@BJP4Assam's Sankalp Patra is our vision for the holistic development of our grassroots.



Every commitment in our Sankalp Patra will be implemented in letter and spirit.#AssamPanchayatPolls pic.twitter.com/ziezFAc9bL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 26, 2025

Development in the Last Decade: A Game-Changer

Highlighting the transformative impact of the NDA government at the Centre since 2014, the manifesto notes the unprecedented pace of rural development, including the strategic integration of Assam into the broader regional economic framework through the Look East Policy and Act East Policy. It further praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for forging peace agreements with insurgent groups, opening new pathways for stability in Assam.

Additionally, the Sankalp Patra highlights that after the formation of the BJP government in Assam under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, the state entered a new era of development. It emphasizes the initiatives taken by the state government in the last four years, including the Orunodoi Scheme, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, financial assistance to women self-help groups, and the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, which has empowered the youth.

The document also mentions the introduction of the Kushal Konwar Briddha Pension Scheme, the Atal Amrit Abhiyan, and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for improving health services. Financial support to farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, clean drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the construction of pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana are also noted as key accomplishments of the state government.

A Future-Ready Assam

BJP’s manifesto is forward-looking, outlining initiatives for the next five years under the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. This includes providing 5,000 youth with a Rs 2 lakh annual grant per constituency for employment generation and launching competitive exams and training programs for graduates seeking jobs. Furthermore, the party promises financial support for students, including a monthly stipend for those preparing for competitive exams, ensuring better outcomes in secondary education.

The manifesto also addresses the financial empowerment of underprivileged families, pledging universal ration cards for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, subsidies for gas cylinders, and financial assistance for women through the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

A Focus on Agriculture and the Tea Industry

The BJP manifesto makes a strong case for strengthening Assam's agricultural backbone. It promises the abolition of "market tax" on small farmers and dairy workers starting from July 2025. The manifesto also includes measures for enhanced irrigation facilities and the provision of high-quality seeds and fertilizers to improve farmers' productivity.

In recognition of Assam's thriving tea industry, the manifesto pledges a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 for tea workers, a community long vital to the region’s economy. It also outlines the establishment of model schools in tea garden areas, furthering access to education for the children of tea workers.

Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Rural Welfare

Rural infrastructure development is another key focus. The BJP promises to connect every village Panchayat with high-speed internet via optical fiber networks, making rural Assam a hub of digital connectivity. Plans are also in place for constructing new places of worship, cremation grounds, and enhancing local roads and culverts through central and state funding. The manifesto assures the creation of more community service centers at the district level to facilitate the implementation of various welfare schemes.

Social Justice and Cultural Heritage

On the social justice front, the BJP vows to support marginalized communities, including providing land titles to landless families under the ‘Mission Basundhara’ initiative, ensuring their right to land and a dignified livelihood. Additionally, it highlights the importance of preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage, promising steps to safeguard and promote historical landmarks in rural Assam and make them accessible to tourism.