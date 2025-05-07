Congress Candidate Held for Assaulting Rival, Alleges BJP Conspiracy

In a dramatic turn of events during the first phase of the elections on May 2, a Congress panchayat candidate in Karimganj was arrested on charges of assaulting a female rival at a polling station in the Shrikona-Alambagh GP.
The accused Congress candidate, Brajendra Das, was allegedly involved in the assault against a female candidate from the same region, who was running for the position of panchayat member in Ward No. 2 of the Shrikona-Alambagh GP.
Following the incident, the female candidate filed a complaint against Brajendra Das, leading to his arrest by the police. The police, acting on the complaint, apprehended Das and produced him before the court. However, after appearing in court, Brajendra Das was granted bail.
After his release, Das claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had orchestrated a conspiracy to frame him. He accused the BJP of filing false charges against him in an effort to sabotage his campaign.
This incident has drawn attention to the tense political atmosphere in the region as the first phase of voting unfolds.
