Congress Alleges BJP Campaigning by Govt Employees in Kaliabor

The Congress units of Kaliabor and West Kaliabor Block have lodged a formal complaint with theElection Commission against two government employees, accusing them of campaigning in favour of the BJP-AGP alliance.

The accused individuals have been identified as Gakul Nath, the acting secretary of Pub-Thoria and Uttar Pub-Thoria Gaon Panchayat, and Pranjit Bora, a teacher at Sonari-Kamakhya MV School.

The complaint, accompanied by photographic evidence, alleges that both officials engaged in political activities in violation of the model code of conduct. The Congress units have urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against the duo for breaching service rules and compromising the neutrality expected of government employees during the election period.

