Congress Expels APCC Joint Secretary Shahnawaz Ahmed for Indiscipline

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled its Joint Secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmed, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for allegedly violating party discipline.

Advertisment

According to an official order issued under the direction of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, the party cited serious and unacceptable misconduct by Ahmed.

The order stated that he was involved in acts of violence and in creating political hostility among party workers, actions which reportedly caused damage to the party’s image.

The expulsion order was issued by Bipul Gogoi, General Secretary (Organisation), APCC, and takes immediate effect.

Also Read: Congress Appoints AICC Senior Observers for Assam, Kerala and Other Poll-Bound States