Assam: Congress MLA Kamalakhya Purkayastha to Step Down as Working President

Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha will step down from his post, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the North Karimganj MLA took the decision following reports of the appointment of Congress presidents in three districts of Barak valley without any discussion.

MLA Purkayastha is reportedly unhappy with the sudden decision of appointments.

The MLA said that he will inform All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the matter at hand.

Earlier in September 2022, the General Secretary of APCC Kamrul Islam Choudhury had tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership.

Choudhury cited the "directionless and confused leadership of the APCC" as the main reason for leaving in the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He said the Congress party in Assam had become "unstable" as a result.