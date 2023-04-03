Assam: Congress MLA Kamalakhya Purkayastha to Step Down as Working President

Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha will step down from his post, reports emerged on Monday.
According to sources, the North Karimganj MLA took the decision following reports of the appointment of Congress presidents in three districts of Barak valley without any discussion.
MLA Purkayastha is reportedly unhappy with the sudden decision of appointments.
The MLA said that he will inform All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the matter at hand.
Earlier in September 2022, the General Secretary of APCC Kamrul Islam Choudhury had tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership.
Choudhury cited the "directionless and confused leadership of the APCC" as the main reason for leaving in the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
He said the Congress party in Assam had become "unstable" as a result.
Choudhury further claimed that despite senior party leaders' public acknowledgment of the fact that Congress MLAs had cross-voted in the most recent presidential elections, he and other party workers felt demoralized.
He mentioned that the president of Assam Congress Bhupen Bora was aware of the issue of MLAs who cross-voted and had referred to them as "gaddar" (cowards).
Meanwhile, he continued, "thousands of grass-root workers like me” have contributed “blood and sweat for the party for years."