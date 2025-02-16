Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam Government, Says "Democratic Rights Not Safe Today"

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, claiming that democratic rights in the state are under threat. Speaking at a public event, he asserted that under the Congress regime, these rights were protected, whereas the current administration suppresses dissent.

Advertisment

Criticizing the state’s development policies, Gogoi alleged that progress is concentrated only in Guwahati and benefits a select few contractors and their families. He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of believing that power would always remain with him, emphasizing that "power is a cycle, not permanent."

Slamming the BJP’s alleged intimidation tactics, he remarked, "Speaking out today leads to imprisonment. BJP’s weapons are fear, threats, and propaganda. Only weak people fear propaganda." Urging people to recognize their power, he stated, "Just one finger can change the Chief Minister’s chair. The BJP is not powerful; your one finger holds the real power."

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Gogoi claimed that internal instability has hit the BJP as Congress continues to gain strength. He further alleged that the BJP has just "12 months left in power" and accused the Chief Minister of being fixated on social media. "The CM is upset because we have stopped illegal coal money. That is why he is now busy on Facebook and Twitter," he added.

Responding to allegations by the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI, Gogoi pointed out that no proof has been provided yet. However, he recalled an incident from 2017 in Madhya Pradesh, where the state ATS arrested Dhruv Saxena and 11 others from the BJP IT cell for their alleged links with ISI. "ISI hasn’t been able to enter Congress, but it has already entered the BJP party. Though Saxena was arrested by ATS, no further action was initiated against him," he said.

Further attacking the BJP, he questioned the government’s decision in 2016 to allow Pakistani intelligence officials access to India’s top air force base in Pathankot following a terror attack. "It was the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi," he remarked. Criticizing the ruling party’s political approach, he added, "These are allegations that will continue, but people have expectations from politicians. If we keep indulging in dirty politics, what message are we sending to the people? Congress focuses on education, economic, health, and societal policies, not on dirty politics."

Gogoi also mentioned Congress’s efforts in organizing forums for discussions on foreign policies, stating, "I can show how leaders from the BJP have also participated in that forum. If the BJP has time for such dirty politics, they may continue it."

In a lighthearted comment on the political controversy surrounding his wife, he jokingly referred to her as Katrina Kaif from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Addressing the continuous political attacks against him, he asserted, "The entire BJP ecosystem is after me, but I am not afraid, nor will I abandon my party. I am the son of Tarun Gogoi."

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Denies Assam CM's Claims, Terms ISI Allegations 'Laughable'