Dr. Ajanta Nath Appointed Chairman Of APSC

Dr. Ajanta Nath was on Monday appointed as the new chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) with immediate effect.

The appointment was made by the Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi via an official order dated June 27.

According to the order, Dr. Nath, a member of the APSC has been appointed to take over the office of the chairman.

Dr. Nath replaces former APSC chairman, retired IAS Rajiv Kumar Bora.