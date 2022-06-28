Dr. Ajanta Nath Appointed Chairman Of APSC
Dr. Ajanta Nath was on Monday appointed as the new chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) with immediate effect.
The appointment was made by the Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi via an official order dated June 27.
According to the order, Dr. Nath, a member of the APSC has been appointed to take over the office of the chairman.
Dr. Nath replaces former APSC chairman, retired IAS Rajiv Kumar Bora.
The order read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1A) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Dr. Ajanta Nath, Member, Assam Public Service Commission, to perform the duties of the office of the Chairman, Assam Public Service Commission, with immediate effect until further order.”
It may be noted that Dr. Nath was the chairman in-charge of the APSC prior to his permanent appointment to the position, after the end of the tenure of previous chairman Bora on June 7, 2022.