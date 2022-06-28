Death Toll In Kurla Building Collapse Rises To 17

The death toll in the Kurla building collapse in Mumbai has risen to 17, the national disaster response force (NDRF) said on Tuesday.

A four-storey building in the Naik Nagar area in Mumbai’s Kurla collapsed on Monday night, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar expressed his grief over the deaths in the incident and announced that the family of the deceased will be given five lakh rupees each as ex-gratia while the injured will be given one lakh rupees each.

Kudalkar wrote in a tweet, “Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai accident, along with Rs 1 lakh to the injured.”