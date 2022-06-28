Death Toll In Kurla Building Collapse Rises To 17

The death toll in the Kurla building collapse in Mumbai has risen to 17, the national disaster response force (NDRF) said on Tuesday.
A four-storey building in the Naik Nagar area in Mumbai’s Kurla collapsed on Monday night, reported ANI.
Earlier in the day, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar expressed his grief over the deaths in the incident and announced that the family of the deceased will be given five lakh rupees each as ex-gratia while the injured will be given one lakh rupees each.
Kudalkar wrote in a tweet, “Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai accident, along with Rs 1 lakh to the injured.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Potnis said, “In 2016, the building was listed under the C1 category. Later, following an audit, it was reclassified under C2. It should have been repaired, but it wasn't. I, however, don't think there has been negligence on part of BMC.”
The additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Bhide earlier said that the collapsed building was in a dilapidated condition since 2013. Several notices had been served, first for repair and then for demolition.
Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Kurla on Monday night where the building collapsed and said that such properties should be vacated upon receiving notices from the BMC.
He said, “Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this.”