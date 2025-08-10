'Mohonmala,’ Kaziranga’s Brave Jumbo, Still Full of Life at 80

Kaziranga National Park’s beloved eldest captive elephant, Mohonmala, has proudly crossed the remarkable age of 80, yet her spirit remains as vibrant and strong as ever. After decades of unwavering service protecting the park’s precious wildlife, Mohonmala was granted a well-deserved retirement. Since then, she has spent her days in serene peace, a living symbol of strength and resilience.

Throughout her long and storied life, Mohonmala won the hearts of many with her unmatched courage. Time and again, she stood fearlessly during intense anti-poaching operations, bravely confronting illegal hunters who threatened the park’s fragile ecosystem. Beyond her valour, Mohonmala mastered every task assigned to her, proving herself an indispensable guardian of Kaziranga’s wilderness.

Even in her advanced years, Mohonmala thrives under the gentle care of her handlers. Her health remains robust, and her calm, nurturing nature has blossomed beautifully. She often accompanies young elephant calves, offering them warmth and protection, a tender sight that touches the hearts of all who witness it.

Mohonmala’s enduring vitality and motherly spirit continue to inspire everyone at Kaziranga. Her legacy is not just one of strength but of love and hope, embodying the very soul of this treasured sanctuary.

