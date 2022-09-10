Construction Work of 1 Lakh PMAY Houses to Start from Sept 17 in Assam

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Saturday said that the state government will start the construction work of one lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) houses from September 17 this year.

Dass said, “There are 16 lakh beneficiaries in the state and construction works of 13 lakh PMAY houses are going on. We have now decided to construct 1 lakh more houses in the state. On September 17, the public representatives of the state such as the ministers, MPs, MLAs and Panchayat members will flag off the construction works of 1 lakh PMAY houses across the state.”

“We have prepared the DPR (a construction company) to construct 3007 Amrit Sarovar in Assam. We will start construction works of 1000 Amrit Sarovar in the state from September 17,” he added.