Corruption Allegations Hit KHSOU Vice-Chancellor and Top Officials

Krishnakanta Handique State Open University (KHSOU) is under scrutiny following serious corruption allegations against its top officials, including Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das, Assam Press Watch(APW) said on Wednesday.

APW accused former Registrar Arupjyoti Choudhury, former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hitesh Deka, and Deputy Registrar Ratul Patowary of multiple irregularities, claiming their actions have pushed the university to the brink of administrative chaos.

The allegations include irregularities in handling nine bighas of land in Khanapara, corruption in the construction of an eight-storey building worth ₹108 crore, and misappropriation under the pretext of forest area development in Ranir.

Dr. Hitesh Deka is specifically accused of illegal staff appointments favoring his associates, while Ratul Patowary allegedly harassed female employees, including incidents during the annual Kali Puja celebrations.

APW has submitted an affidavit at Raj Bhavan against Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das, seeking action against the alleged irregularities.

Currently, 12 cases related to corruption and administrative mismanagement involving KHSOU are pending in court. Despite multiple findings of guilt, no disciplinary action has reportedly been taken against the officials.