CRPF Jawan from Assam Found Dead in Srinagar, Suicide Suspected

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam’s Kokrajhar district reportedly lost his life in Srinagar, reports emerged on Friday.
According to preliminary information, the deceased CRPF jawan identified as Swapan Nath (32) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.
Reportedly, Swapan Nath’s family members received a phone call this morning informing them that he tried to commit suicide and is in a very critical condition.
After he was admitted at the hospital, the CRPF jawan was declared dead by the doctors there, the authorities informed.
Later, after the pictures of the deceased jawan were sent to the family, it was seen that he was lying in a pool of blood with a rifle lying beside him. There were brutal gunshots on his skull.
On the other hand, the kin of deceased Swapan Nath are denying believing the fact that he had committed suicide.
Notably, Nath was transferred from Shillong to Srinagar few months back. A pall of gloom has descended over Nath’s native village in Kokrajhar after the news of his death spread.
Nath’s mortal remains will be brought via flight to New Delhi form Srinagar later in the evening, reports said, adding that it will reach Guwahati tomorrow morning. From Guwahati, the mortal remains will be brought to his native village via roadways.