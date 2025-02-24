OIL Pipeline Leak Sparks Panic Among Residents in Assam's Duliajan

A major oil leak from an Oil India Limited (OIL) pipeline has caused panic in Assam’s Duliajan. Crude oil is reportedly gushing out at a high rate in Solakotoki area of Duliajan, raising safety concerns among residents.

As per sources, the incident occurred in front of the residence of a man identified as Rupeshwar Gogoi, where an alarming amount of crude oil has spread across a vast area. Fearing a possible fire outbreak, the affected family is living in a state of fear.

Despite the severity of the situation, OIL authorities have yet to implement any immediate measures to contain the leak, according to the affected residents.

One of the residents of the area said, “We are residing in fear. We urge the OIL officials to reach the site as soon as possible and provide solutions to the problem. Though we informed the authorities, they are yet to respond to the crisis.”