Oil India Limited's Saksham Cyclothon in Assam Witnesses Enthusiastic Participation

Oil India Limited Pipeline Services successfully conducted the Saksham Cyclothon across three major cities of Assam - Guwahati, Nagaon, and Tezpur, as part of the nationwide Saksham initiative. The event witnessed significant participation, with over 250 cyclists in Guwahati and more than 100 in each of Nagaon and Tezpur, underscoring growing support for fuel conservation, sustainable mobility, and environmental awareness.

In Guwahati, the event was flagged off by Shri JPP Das, Executive Director (PLS), along with Shri Arunjyoti Baruah, Chief General Manager (HR&A), PLS. Noted Assamese actress and influencer Ms. Richa Chetry attended as a special guest, while environmental activist Mr. Kaushik Guha led the ride, advocating for cycling as a sustainable transport alternative.

Earlier on 16th February a Walkathon was also organized as part of Saksham 2025.

A similar enthusiasm was observed in Tezpur, where Mr. Simanta Saikia, Vice President of the Sonitpur Cycling Association, attended as the Chief Guest, encouraging eco-friendly commuting habits. Pedal for a Change, a Guwahati-based cycling non-profit, partnered with local group Miles With Cycles to mobilize participants.

In Nagaon, Dr. Smarajit Ojah, Assistant Professor at Nagaon Girls College, and Mr. Benris R Hrangkhol, Forester 1, Nagaon Wildlife Division, attended as Guests of Honour. They highlighted the significance of fuel conservation and environmental protection. The event was supported by Pedal for a Change in collaboration with Nagaon Cyclists.

The Saksham initiative, organized annually by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, aims to promote energy efficiency and fuel conservation through outreach programs such as cyclothons. Through various outreach programs, including Cyclothons, it encourages individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices for a greener future. This year’s campaign commenced on February 14 and will conclude on February 28.