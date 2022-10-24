Disqualification Petitions Filed Against Manipur 5 JD(U) MLAs

Disqualification petitions were filed against the five Janata Dal (United) MLAs of Manipur, who recently joined BJP in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Delhi, at Speaker's Tribunal on Monday.

In a big jolt to the JD(U) in Manipur earlier last month, the ruling BJP had inducted five out of seven MLAs from the former ally party.

The petitions were filed by the petitioner Hareshwar Goshwami, Vice President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, in all the five disqualification petitions at the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, in all the five disqualification petitions against the five MLAs, was present during the filing of the disqualification petitions at the Manipur Assembly.

The five JD(U) MLAs who recently joined BJP include Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and LM Khaute.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on March 10.