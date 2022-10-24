Assam

Assam: Major Success As Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Nab 4 In Bokajan

Bokajan police in Assam seized a truck filled with rice and pepper being smuggled | REPRESENTATIVE
In a major success, police in Assam’s Bokajan on Monday seized rice and pepper while being smuggled.

According to reports, an operation was carried out at Khatkhati in Bokajan. Officials intercepted a truck and seized 300 sacks of black pepper and 70 sacks of rice from it.

In addition, cash amounting to Rs 3.50 lakhs was also seized during the operation.

Police informed that four people including one Babul Das was arrested in connection with the matter.

Moreover, a Scorpio car was also seized by the police during the major operation.

