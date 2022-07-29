Dangerous Terror Module Busted In Assam: DGP Bhaskar Mahanta

Police in Assam arrested another person for allegedly having links with proscribed outfits from Morigaon. With this, a dangerous module with international terror links was busted, said DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Afsaruddin Bhuyan. According to reports, he is a resident of ward number 3 in Milanpur in the Morigaon district of Assam.

He was arrested on charges of having links with proscribed outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The Assam Police's director general of police (DGP) took to Twitter to inform that the operation was a culmination of months-long operation by the state police in collaboration with central agencies.

The synchronised operation was conducted between district polices of Goalpara, Guwahati, Morigaon, Barpeta and Special Branch of Assam Police, DGP Mahanta informed.

It may be noted that a total of nine people were arrested in anti-terrorist operations in several parts of the state.

DGP Mahanta tweeted, “In a synchronized and coordinated operation between District Polices of Goalpara, Guwahati, Morigaon, Barpeta and Special Branch of Assam Police , a dangerous module with international terror linkages of ABT/AQIS was busted by @assampolice.”