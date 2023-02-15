Excise Dept Destroys 2000L of Liquor in Assam’s Darrang

The excise department destroyed 2000 litres of liquor in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Darrang excise department conducted an operation in Tehamtula and Baniapara area of Sipajhar.

After conducting the operation, the department recovered 2000 litres of liquor and destroyed it.

In the first of February, a large consignment of illicit Arunachal-made liquor was seized during an operation by Assam Police as they busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket. Officials informed that the total seizure was worth just under 40 lakhs.

As per initial reports, local police in Biswanath district’s Behali and Sonitpur district’s Borang in Assam carried out an operation against illegal liquor smuggling during which the consignment was seized. Moreover, police also detained two people in connection with the seizure.

Officials informed that a truck bearing Manipur registration was intercepted and upon searching it, the illicit liquor was found and seized. The truck had registration numbers ‘MN 03 T1 1401’.