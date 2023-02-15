Excise Dept Destroys 2000L of Liquor in Assam’s Darrang

The excise department destroyed 2000 litres of liquor in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday.
According to sources, the Darrang excise department conducted an operation in Tehamtula and Baniapara area of Sipajhar.
After conducting the operation, the department recovered 2000 litres of liquor and destroyed it.
In the first of February, a large consignment of illicit Arunachal-made liquor was seized during an operation by Assam Police as they busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket. Officials informed that the total seizure was worth just under 40 lakhs.
As per initial reports, local police in Biswanath district’s Behali and Sonitpur district’s Borang in Assam carried out an operation against illegal liquor smuggling during which the consignment was seized. Moreover, police also detained two people in connection with the seizure.
Officials informed that a truck bearing Manipur registration was intercepted and upon searching it, the illicit liquor was found and seized. The truck had registration numbers ‘MN 03 T1 1401’.
Police said that they had asked the truck to stop; however, it did not and tried to flee from the spot. Cops then chased the truck for a long while and were able to intercept it at Boginadi in Assam’s Lakhimpur.
Meanwhile, the officials had taken the driver of the truck and the co-pilot into custody on charges of smuggling. The identity of the driver was established as Leu Singh, while the co-pilot was identified as Dinku Singh.
Police officials further mentioned that as many as 929 cartons packed with Arunachal-made liquor were being smuggled hidden alongside bags of cement and bricks. However, thorough checking revealed the alcohol cartons.
Moreover, the entire seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 37 lakhs by the police.