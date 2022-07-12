DCs Of Several Districts In Assam Transferred In Major Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Assam government announced several transfers in the administrative positions in the state on Tuesday.
Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, IAS, additional chief secretary to agriculture department of Assam government, and state project director of ARIAS Society and agriculture production commissioner, Assam and chairman, state level recruitment commission for class-III posts was today relieved from the additional charge of state project director, ARIAS Society.
According to the order, Dr. Bhutani has been posted as chairman, ARIAS Society as additional charge.
The order further mentioned that IAS Akash Deep, commissioner and secretary to the state government, PHE department, MD, Swacch Bharat Mission (Gramin), Director, Neer Nirmal Pariyojana and MD, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam is transferred and posted as commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam, environment and forest department.
Dr. Om Prakash , IAS, commissioner and secretary to the Assam government, agriculture and environment and forest departments is transferred and posted as Mission Director, SSA Mission, Assam, the order stated.
Further, IAS Roshni Aparanji Krati, Mission Director, SSA Mission, Assam has been transferred and posted as secretary to the agriculture department of the state government and state project director, ARIAS Society as additional charge.
In addition, ACS Khanindra Choudhury, secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Goalpara.
Moreover, ACS Tej Prasad Bhusal, deputy commissioner, Barpeta has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the home and political department of the government of Assam.
The order from the Governor also mentioned ACS Meenakshi Das Nath, deputy commissioner of Goalpara district has been transferred and posted as director, cultural affairs, Assam and director, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute additionally.
Further, Dr. Debajit Khanikar, ACS, director, cultural affairs, Assam and director of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute is transferred and posted as joint secretary to the tourism department of the government of Assam.
Meanwhile, apart from being handed the responsibilities of deputy commissioner of Kamrup after being transferred from her role as DC of Cachar, IAS Keerthi Jalli was additionally given charge as CEO of Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO of Assam Biotechnology Council.
Furthermore, IAS Kailash Karthik N, DC of Kamrup in Assam and CEO of Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO of Assam Biotechnology Council was transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government of Assam, public health engineering department and MD Swacch Bharat Mission (Gramin), director Neer Nirmal Prayojana and MD Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam as additional charges.
IAS Roshan Kumar Jha, DC of Hailakandi was transferred and posted as DC of Cachar, taking over from Keerthi Jalli, the order mentioned.
It also added that IAS Nisarg Gautam, deputy commissioner of Nagaon district has been transferred and posted and DC of Hailakandi.
Likewise, IAS P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, joint secretary to the state government, revenue and DM deparment and joint CEO, ASDMA was transferred and posted as the DC of Chirang and secretary of Bodoland Territorial Region.
IAS Ayush Garg, deputy commissioner of Baksa and secretary of Bodoland Territorial Region has been posted as the DC of Barpeta, while IAS Narendra Kumar Shah, DC of Chirang and secretary of Bodoland Territorial Region was transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Nagaon.
Moreover, IAS Masanda Magdalin Pertin, ADC in-charge of Gossaigaon was transferred and posted as DC of Baksa and secretary Bodoland Territorial Region.
Lastly, ACS Laxmi Kutum, ADC, South Salmara Mankachar will officiate as in-charge of deputy commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar till the return of IAS Pallavi Sarkar from leave, the order mentioned.