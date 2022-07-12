DCs Of Several Districts In Assam Transferred In Major Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Assam government announced several transfers in the administrative positions in the state on Tuesday.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, IAS, additional chief secretary to agriculture department of Assam government, and state project director of ARIAS Society and agriculture production commissioner, Assam and chairman, state level recruitment commission for class-III posts was today relieved from the additional charge of state project director, ARIAS Society.

According to the order, Dr. Bhutani has been posted as chairman, ARIAS Society as additional charge.

The order further mentioned that IAS Akash Deep, commissioner and secretary to the state government, PHE department, MD, Swacch Bharat Mission (Gramin), Director, Neer Nirmal Pariyojana and MD, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam is transferred and posted as commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam, environment and forest department.

Dr. Om Prakash , IAS, commissioner and secretary to the Assam government, agriculture and environment and forest departments is transferred and posted as Mission Director, SSA Mission, Assam, the order stated.

Further, IAS Roshni Aparanji Krati, Mission Director, SSA Mission, Assam has been transferred and posted as secretary to the agriculture department of the state government and state project director, ARIAS Society as additional charge.

In addition, ACS Khanindra Choudhury, secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Goalpara.

Moreover, ACS Tej Prasad Bhusal, deputy commissioner, Barpeta has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the home and political department of the government of Assam.

The order from the Governor also mentioned ACS Meenakshi Das Nath, deputy commissioner of Goalpara district has been transferred and posted as director, cultural affairs, Assam and director, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute additionally.

Further, Dr. Debajit Khanikar, ACS, director, cultural affairs, Assam and director of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute is transferred and posted as joint secretary to the tourism department of the government of Assam.