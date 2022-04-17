Death Toll Due To Heavy Rains, Storm In Assam Rises To 14

The death toll due to severe storms, lightning and heavy rainfall in Assam has risen to 14, the state disaster management authority (ASDMA) informed on Sunday.
Eight people were reported dead on Saturday due to the storm.
A report from ASDMA on Saturday mentioned, “Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts.”
Four people including a minor girl were killed after the storm uprooted the bamboo trees in the Tingkhong area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
Moreover, a 15-year-old minor boy was reported dead in the Matia area of the Goalpara district due to lightning.
Meanwhile, 5,809 kutcha and 655 pucca houses were partially damaged, while 853 kutcha and 27 pucca houses were entirely damaged in the extreme weather conditions, the ASDMA report added.
In addition, 34 other institutions from 12 districts were also affected by the heavy rainfall and severe storm in the state.