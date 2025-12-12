‘Declare Them Martyrs’: Chaygaon Voices Fresh Appeal for Five CAA Protest Victims

A tribute ceremony was held on Friday evening at the office of the Chaygaon Regional Students’ Union in Chaygaon town, South Kamrup, to honour the martyrs of the CAA movement.

Today marks the solemn fifth anniversary of a dark chapter in Assam's history, the tragic sacrifice of five brave souls who gave their lives during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

During the CAA protests, Dipanjal Das of Chaygaon became the first martyr from the area. This evening, his mother, Kavita Das, lit a diya before her son’s portrait.

Office-bearers of the Chaygaon Regional Students’ Union also lit diyas in front of the portraits of other martyrs—Sam Stafford, Ishwar Nayak, Abdul Alim, and Dwijendra Panging.

Dipanjal's mother, Kavita Das, appealed to the Chief Minister to officially recognise these five as martyrs without further delay.

Meanwhile, State Executive member Upam Das expressed strong resentment over the Assam government’s failure to declare the five CAA protesters as martyrs.

He also demanded that the government take full responsibility for the families of all five martyrs.

