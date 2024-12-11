5 Years of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): Assam Observes ‘Betrayal Day’

Today marks five years since the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has observed the day as 'Betrayal Day' and ‘Black Day’ to protest what they term a "destructive law" for the Assamese community.

A sit-in protest was held at the ‘Chachal Dharna Sthal’ in Guwahati, attended by AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, and other central committee members.

Speaking to the media, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated, “The imposition of CAA by the central government is a grave injustice to the people of Assam. The central leadership has consistently disregarded Assam as an integral part of the nation, denying its citizens the rights and privileges enjoyed by others across India. This neglect has allowed infiltrators and illegal migrants to enter Assam, creating significant social, political, cultural, and linguistic challenges for the state due to the power of numbers in the Rajya Sabha. The leadership has failed to understand the unique situation and concerns of Assam. Five individuals sacrificed their lives opposing this. Moreover, Clause 5 of the Assam Accord has been rendered meaningless due to the imposition of the CAA.”

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) hoisted black flags at the Shaheed Nyas in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar locality, symbolizing their continued opposition to the CAA.

AASU leaders led a spirited protest, holding placards with "NO CAA" written on them.

The protest commemorates the day in 2019 when the CAA, which they allege threatens the identity and culture of Assam, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.