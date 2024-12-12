"The Fight is Not Over": Assam Pays Tribute to Five CAA Protest Martyrs

Today marks the solemn fifth anniversary of a dark chapter in Assam's history—the tragic sacrifice of five brave souls who gave their lives during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

Advertisment

On December 12, 2019, the state's streets became battlegrounds as the CAA, seen by many as a direct assault on Assam's identity, culture, and sovereignty, was passed by the Indian Parliament.

The protests quickly escalated into violence, culminating in the ruthless police firing that claimed the lives of Sam Stafford, Dwijendra Panging, Abdul Alim, Ishwar Nayak, and Dipanjal Das—five Assamese youths who became symbols of the state’s undying resistance.

Their deaths, at the hands of a government that sought to crush dissent, are forever etched in the collective memory of Assam. These martyrs, with their blood, ignited a flame of resistance that refuses to be extinguished. Their courage and unwavering commitment to defending Assam’s soul continue to fuel the ongoing fight against the CAA and the forces determined to impose it on the region.

A poignant tribute ceremony was held today at the Assam Jatiya Parishad's headquarters, where leaders and citizens gathered to honor these martyrs. Among them was Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who delivered a fiery speech that resonated deeply with the emotions of the people.

"This is not a fight that ends with the passage of time," he declared. "It is a movement that endures, for it is rooted in the very survival of our identity. The illegal foreigner invasion has brought chaos to our land, and we will never allow it to uproot our culture and heritage."

Gogoi’s words were a stark reminder that the struggle against the CAA is far from over. “When the time comes, we will demand that the CAA be excluded from Assam. We will not rest, not until our sovereignty is secured,” he promised.

His call to action resonated deeply with the gathering, urging indigenous organizations and citizens to continue the fight without compromise. "The spirit of resistance that these martyrs embodied is not just a memory; it is a living, breathing force that will drive us forward," Gogoi said.

In a powerful message shared on social media, Gogoi reflected on the profound loss. "December 12th has become a cursed day for Assam. On this day, five sons of Assam were gunned down by a government driven by power-hunger and cruelty. These five youths gave their lives for the language, culture, and heart of Assam. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Gogoi wrote, condemning the government's silence on the matter. "The rulers have yet to even acknowledge their sacrifice. This arrogance, this oppression, will be remembered. History will judge them harshly."

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah also paid his respects, condemning the government's actions. "On this day, five brave souls laid down their lives in defiance of the BJP government's imposition of the CAA. Their deaths are a stain on the spirit of the Assam Accord. We will continue to fight for the rights of the Assamese people, and the CAA will not be implemented here,” he asserted.

অসম চুক্তিৰ আত্মাক হত্যা কৰি বিজেপি চৰকাৰে সংখ্যাৰ বলেৰে বলিয়ান হৈ "কা" বলবৎ কৰাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ গৈ ২০১৯ চনৰ আজিৰ দিনটোতে প্ৰাণ আহুতি দিয়া শ্বহীদ ইশ্বৰ নায়ক, দিজেন্দ্ৰ পাংগিং,আব্দুল আলিম, চেম ষ্টেফ'ৰ্ড,দিপাঞ্জল দাসক গভীৰ শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ আৰু নিৰ্যাতিত সকললৈ… pic.twitter.com/N4BWfY0NHt — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) December 12, 2024

Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, a prominent figure in the resistance movement, took to social media to reaffirm his commitment to the struggle.

“কা”বিৰোধী আন্দোলনৰ ছহিদসকলৰ ছহিদ দিৱসৰ দিনা শপত খাই কওঁ — জাতীয় প্ৰশ্নত কোনোদিন আপোচ নকৰোঁ। দেশ, জাতি আৰু জনগণৰ বাবে জীৱনটো উছৰ্গিত কৰিলোঁ।

২০১৯ চনৰ আজিৰ দিনটোতে মোক কাৰাৰুদ্ধ কৰা হৈছিল আৰু ১ বছৰ ৭ মাহৰ বাবে জেলত আৱদ্ধ কৰি ৰখা হৈছিল। pic.twitter.com/8BMGRzn57e — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) December 12, 2024

"I stand resolute today, as I did when I was arrested on this day in 2019. These martyrs’ sacrifice strengthens my resolve. We will not compromise on national issues. Our fight will continue until Assam’s sovereignty is assured," Gogoi said, reflecting on his own imprisonment during the movement.