“Give Me Constitutional Authority, Not Luxury Perks,” Akhil Gogoi Replies Riniki Sharma

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has issued a strongly worded open letter to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, entrepreneur and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding justice for the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In the letter, Gogoi clarified that his struggle is not against Sarma personally but against the injustice surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. He alleged that while Sarma’s team was quick to file a criminal defamation case against him, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Indian government have failed to uncover the truth behind Zubeen’s murder and punish the real culprits. He added that if the government had acted promptly, the people of Assam would not have had to be so anxious and outraged in their demand for justice.

Gogoi criticised the BJP government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that while it carries out fake encounters and kills accused in minor offences, it has shown leniency toward the accused in Zubeen Garg’s murder. He also highlighted her TV channel's claim that a single phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi can halt the Russia-Ukraine war and portrays him as a global guru, while Himanta and the BJP invoke Modi’s name freely. Gogoi drew attention to Sharma’s family’s power and influence, urging her husband to instruct the Singapore government to fully cooperate with Indian investigators in examining Zubeen’s death, instead of intimidating those seeking justice.

Gogoi further requested that if Riniki Bhuyan Sharma intends to send him to Singapore for investigation, she should provide constitutional authority through the Assam Legislative Assembly so he can carry out the investigation legally, noting that ordinary citizen status would not suffice. He rejected offers of first-class tickets or luxury accommodations, stating such privileges should go to Sarma’s friends, not him. He added that he has already faced jail, trials, police intimidation, state terrorism, NSA, NIA, and sedition charges, and fears none of it.

He emphasised that he would not back down or file a defamation case, stating that he is ready to face persecution to uphold truth and justice for Zubeen. He noted that going to jail is ordinary for him and that he has been to jail more than anyone else in Assam, adding that he would go again if necessary to pursue justice for Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi questioned whether Riniki Bhyuan Sharma’s Singapore trip for the North East India Festival involved a fashion show even after Zubeen’s death, criticising her for filing a defamation case instead of addressing these questions.

He outlined that the people of Assam only seek answers to two questions: whether Zubeen Garg’s death was due to negligence by his friends or a deliberate act of murder, and if it was a crime, why it was committed. He emphasised that the public wants justice, not politics, jail, or intimidation, and called for the immediate enforcement of justice, including the death penalty or life imprisonment for the accused if warranted.

Addressing her as the Chief Minister’s spouse, Gogoi urged her to publicly instruct her husband to stop political interference and ensure justice for Zubeen Garg, stating: “Himanta, stop all these trivial matters, perform your duty, give justice to Zubeen. Do not engage in politics until Zubeen Garg gets justice. Do not punish the people seeking justice further.”

Gogoi concluded by stating that the defamation case against him should proceed, adding that he is ready to face the court, discuss matters as human beings, or exchange thoughts while ensuring justice is served for Zubeen Garg. He reaffirmed his respect and determination in the pursuit of truth.

