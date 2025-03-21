"....BJP's Fascist Attitude': Akhil Gogoi Slams Rupjyoti Kurmi's Action

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi condemned the unprecedented incident that took place in the Assam Legislative Assembly earlier on Friday, describing it as a display of the ruling BJP's "fascist attitude".

Earlier today, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi allegedly attempted to physically attack the Leader of Opposition and other opposition leaders during a heated exchange in the assembly. Kurmi also hurled unparliamentary remarks at the opposition leaders, prompting widespread condemnation.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Akhil Gogoi said, "It is perhaps the first time in the history of the Assam that the Leader of Opposition and the Opposition leaders were tried to be attacked with hands and fists by an MLA of the ruling. We never imagined that anyone in the esteemed House would refer to the Leader of Opposition as a 'monkey' and shout ‘I will break your mic’ inside the Assembly premises. But unfortunately, this has happened. This incident manifests the fascist attitude of the BJP govt. This is the most despicable incident of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly. This is a black day for electoral democracy.”

Criticizing the Deputy Speaker for failing to take action, he said, "Rupjyoti Kurmi also used unconstitutional words against the Leader of the Opposition. However, we did not see any kind of action taken against him by the Deputy Speaker."

Akhil Gogoi urged the Deputy Speaker to uphold Assam’s democratic integrity and called on the state Chief Minister to take action against Rupjyoti Kurmi, emphasizing that such incidents should never be repeated.

"We hope such incidents do not occur in the future. We condemn this act in the strongest terms and urge the Deputy Speaker to safeguard Assam’s democratic process. We also call upon the Chief Minister to take action against Rupjyoti Kurmi,” he added.