"Will Break Your Mic": Rupjyoti Kurmi Attacks Opposition In Assembly

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi triggered a heated exchange in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday after making controversial remarks against opposition leaders including Akhil Gogoi and Sherman Ali.

Visibly agitated, Kurmi lashed out at the opposition, referring to them as “monkeys” and “fotuwa” (an Assamese term that indicates nonsense). His frustration escalated when he felt interrupted during his speech, prompting him to issue a warning.

Agitated Kurmi lashed out, “I will break your mic! When I am speaking, let me finish. Do not interrupt me! Even I did not interfere when you were speaking. Are you guys fotuwa?"

His comments sparked strong reactions from opposition members, who immediately protested and asked the speaker to suspend him for the use of unparliamentary language, further undermining the dignity of the Assembly.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Deputy Speaker of the House Numal Momin intervened, urging all members to maintain decorum. He emphasized the need for civility and mutual respect in legislative discussions, cautioning against the use of offensive language.

Despite the Speaker’s efforts to restore order, the ruckus continued for some time, reflecting the deepening political animosity within the Assam Assembly.

With this, a question deepens whether the MLA of the ruling party enjoys impunity for using such unparliamentary language, given that he has yet to face suspension from the Assembly.