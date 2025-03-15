Amit Shah Inaugurates Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the newly constructed administrative building of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon. Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone for the project's next phase.

Following the inauguration, DGP Harmeet Singh briefed Shah on the academy's facilities, after which the home minister toured the premises.

Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other cabinet ministers and other BJP leaders. He arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening as part of his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram.

The police academy, spanning 340 acres, is undergoing a Rs 1,024 crore redevelopment in two phases, according to officials. The first phase, costing Rs 167.4 crore, features a five-story building equipped with smart classrooms, research labs, a weapon stimulator, and administrative offices. Additionally, the phase includes a museum and a modern parade ground.

On Friday, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the Bhutan Police would soon undergo training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, further strengthening Assam’s role in regional security initiatives. Highlighting the academy’s significance as a premier police training institution in India, Hazarika emphasized its growing reputation.