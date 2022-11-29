'Development Fortnight' To Begin From Dec 5: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a ‘Development Fortnight’ will be observed from December 5 to 18 during which several developmental projects will begin across Assam.

This was among several announcements made by the Assam CM during his address to the media in Silchar at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district.

CM Sarma informed that the fortnight will be kicked off with construction works beginning for a medical college in Bongaigaon. The project will be built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores.

Similarly, programme on the occasion will be held at Nalbari on December 6. On December 8, they will be held in Morigaon, while Golaghat will follow on December 9, he said.

The Assam CM further informed that things will kick off in Biswanath on December 10 during which construction works for several projects will begin. Similarly, the focus will shift to Dibrugarh on December 15 and in Jorhat on December 16.