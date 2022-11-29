'Development Fortnight' To Begin From Dec 5: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a ‘Development Fortnight’ will be observed from December 5 to 18 during which several developmental projects will begin across Assam.
This was among several announcements made by the Assam CM during his address to the media in Silchar at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district.
CM Sarma informed that the fortnight will be kicked off with construction works beginning for a medical college in Bongaigaon. The project will be built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores.
Similarly, programme on the occasion will be held at Nalbari on December 6. On December 8, they will be held in Morigaon, while Golaghat will follow on December 9, he said.
The Assam CM further informed that things will kick off in Biswanath on December 10 during which construction works for several projects will begin. Similarly, the focus will shift to Dibrugarh on December 15 and in Jorhat on December 16.
Moreover, the second phase of the ‘Development Fortnight’ will be held from December 5 to 20, he added, mentioning that plans were in place for the construction of three new fly-overs in Guwahati.
Shifting focus to the unfortunate incident of ragging that took place at Dibrugarh University, CM Sarma said, “The university authorities will also come under the purview of the investigation. If there is any attempt to conceal information from the investigators, it will be dealt with seriously.”
The CM also mentioned that the arrest of any authority would not be too far-fetched and could be a real possibility during the course of the investigation.
Thereafter, CM Sarma turned his attention to the flagship ‘Orunodoi Scheme’ of the government of Assam. He said that the scheme will try to bring more beneficiaries under its ambit in subsequent phases.
The Assam government will spend Rs 4,000 crores from its budget yearly for the scheme that aims to provide financial assistance. The application process for the same will begin from January 7, 2023, added CM Sarma.