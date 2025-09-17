Relentless Monsoon Ravages India: Floods, Landslides, and Flash Floods Claim Lives Across States

With the monsoon showing no sign of relenting, several states across India continue to battle with floods, landslides and waterlogging.

Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life and threatens more damage across the country.

Monsoon paints a grim picture, causing natural calamity.

Many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Manipur have been battered by this year's monsoon, leaving a trail of devastation. Floods and landslides have already claimed lives and destroyed infrastructure and the damage continues as these areas witness fresh spells of heavy rainfall.

Deadly cloudburst wreaks havoc in Dehradun city, where a red alert was issued recently. Rivers like Tamsa, Tons and Son are in spate. Authorities urged residents near the river embankment to remain cautious. Homes submerged. The Dehradun-Haridwar highway is damaged.

People of Shimla were also devastated by the landslide in the himland area. The landslide in Shimla buried dozens of vehicles under the debris, disrupting traffic movement. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rainfall, floods and landslides this season. Over 400 people have died in the state since June this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in six districts in the state.

Similarly, in Mandi, the landslide and flash floods cause widespread devastation. Houses and shops were inundated. Three people is reported to be dead in this havoc.

Heavy rainfall disrupted daily life in Mumbai and the surrounding districts. The incessant rain has also impacted transportation and waterlogging has disrupted vehicular movement.

The recently constructed Kotranka-Khawas road has suffered severe damage due to persistent heavy rainfall and landslides in that region. Restoration work is underway to remove the debris and clear the road for vehicle movement.

IMDB has issued a moderate flash flood risk warning for six districts in Manipur. The state faces a severe weather emergency as torrential rains have triggered devastating flash floods and landslides across multiple districts.

Over 1000 households have been affected by the flash flood, and one man died after falling into the overflowing Iril River. The overflowing Leinkhong stream has submerged homes and agricultural fields.

