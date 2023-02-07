Assam: 18 Fall Ill From Food Poisoning In Dhemaji

As many as 18 people were hospitalized in a bout of suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Dhemaji on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in the Dhemaji district of Assam when a people went to see ‘Bhaona’ performance.

On the way, people bought a mixture of chickpeas and gram from a small vendor which is thought to be the reason behind the food poisoning.

Following the incident, the affected individuals were immediately rushed to Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

Several of the patients were also taken to Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh for treatment, as per reports.

Earlier in January this year, three members of the same family died due to a bout of food poisoning in Assam in a tragic incident.

The terrible incident has come to light in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. An aged woman along with two children died at Tekelangjun in the district.

The deceased woman was identified as Bongwari Kilingpi, while the two minor children were aged 11 and seven years. Their names are being withheld at the moment.