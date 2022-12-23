Assam CM Lays Foundation Stones of Projects Worth Rs 1220.21 Cr in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for as many as 20 projects worth Rs. 1220.21 crores in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “As part of our ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, inaugurated, performed bhumi pujan & laid foundation stones for 20 projects worth ₹1220.21 cr in Dhemaji district.”

The foundation stones laid by CM Sarma are the following: