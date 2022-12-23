Assam CM Lays Foundation Stones of Projects Worth Rs 1220.21 Cr in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for as many as 20 projects worth Rs. 1220.21 crores in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “As part of our ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, inaugurated, performed bhumi pujan & laid foundation stones for 20 projects worth ₹1220.21 cr in Dhemaji district.”
The foundation stones laid by CM Sarma are the following:
Medical College and Hospital
Integrated DC Office
District Sports Stadium Complex
Mini Stadium at Silapathar
Upgrade of ITI and Polytechnic
Amguri (Lutachur) to Sissikalghar Road
Upgrade of Dhakuakhana Butikur Telijan Road
Road from Dhemaji Railway Station Feeder Road to Adikolia via Kankobasti, Shantipur and Jamuguri Panchali
Dhemaji Chariali-Dusutimukh Road
Upgrade of road from Akajan Likabali Road via Gainadi to Nilakh including RCC bridge
Four new 33/11 KV Sub-stations
He further inaugurated the following projects:
Improvement of Silikhaguri-Lakhipathar Road
Improvement of Karichuk Tiniai-Dhemaji Engineering College Road
33/11 KV GIS Sub-station at Balijan
CM Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan for the following:
Road from Sissikalghar to Deorighat
Road from Sonari Gaon to Dizmore