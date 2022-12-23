Dhemaji

Assam CM Lays Foundation Stones of Projects Worth Rs 1220.21 Cr in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for as many as 20 projects worth Rs. 1220.21 crores in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.
Pratidin Bureau

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “As part of our ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, inaugurated, performed bhumi pujan & laid foundation stones for 20 projects worth ₹1220.21 cr in Dhemaji district.”

The foundation stones laid by CM Sarma are the following:

  • Medical College and Hospital

  • Integrated DC Office

  • District Sports Stadium Complex

  • Mini Stadium at Silapathar

  • Upgrade of ITI and Polytechnic

  • Amguri (Lutachur) to Sissikalghar Road

  • Upgrade of Dhakuakhana Butikur Telijan Road

  • Road from Dhemaji Railway Station Feeder Road to Adikolia via Kankobasti, Shantipur and Jamuguri Panchali

  • Dhemaji Chariali-Dusutimukh Road

  • Upgrade of road from Akajan Likabali Road via Gainadi to Nilakh including RCC bridge

  • Four new 33/11 KV Sub-stations

He further inaugurated the following projects:

  • Improvement of Silikhaguri-Lakhipathar Road

  • Improvement of Karichuk Tiniai-Dhemaji Engineering College Road

  • 33/11 KV GIS Sub-station at Balijan

CM Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan for the following:

  • Road from Sissikalghar to Deorighat

  • Road from Sonari Gaon to Dizmore

