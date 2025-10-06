Dhubri Horror: Son Kills Mother While Father’s Body Lies in Courtyard

A horrifying incident has occurred in the Tamarhat area in Dhubri district. In a gruesome turn of events, a man allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon while his father’s dead body was lying before them.

The accused has been identified as Baloram Roy, a resident of Kachakhana Paglaganj village.

Reportedly, Baloram’s father, Dulal Roy, had passed away earlier in the day while undergoing treatment at Dhubri Medical College.

Dulal Roy’s body was brought home for the last rites. Around noon, however, shortly after the arrival of the body, a heated argument reportedly broke out between Baloram and his mother, Shepali Roy.

Baloram allegedly attacked his mother after that with a sharp weapon right in front of his father’s corpse.

Local residents rushed to rescue the severely injured woman and took her to Dhubri Medical College. Tragically, Shepali Roy succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following the shocking incident, Paglahaht Police reached the scene and took Baloram Roy into custody.

The double tragedy has sparked widespread outrage and grief across the region.

Also Read: Mother & Two Daughters Found Dead in M'laya, Family Alleges Murder Over Domestic Abuse