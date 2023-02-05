Assam: 111 Arrested In Child Marriage Crackdown Jailed In Golakganj

A total of 126 people arrested in connection with child marriage cases in Assam’s Golakganj were on Sunday presented before a court of which 111 were sentenced to jail.

This comes amid a major crackdown by Assam Police on child marriages across the state under strict instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Several reports have claimed that so far, as many as 2,258 arrests have been made by the police across Assam in connection with child marriage cases.

According to initial reports, among the 126 culprits who were produced before the court by the police, 15 were remanded to police custody for two days.

Meanwhile, the remaining 111 culprits apprehended on charges of being involved in child marriages in Golakganj in the Dhubri district of Assam, were sentenced to serve time in prison.

It may be noted that Assam Police till February 4, arrested a total of 2,258 people in connection to child marriage-related cases across the state.

The highest number of arrests was made from Biswanath district with 139 arrests. On the other hand, the lowest number of arrests has been made from Dibrugarh district with six arrests.