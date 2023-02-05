It's A Farce: Gaurav Gogoi On Child Marriage Crackdown In Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday took a swipe at the Assam government over its crackdown against child marriages.

Calling it a "farce", Gogoi said, "It seems the police are instructed to investigate cases that are decades old without proper enquiry or adherence to procedure. It's a farce."

He further said that the people of the state have "completely rejected" the initiative.

Gogoi also called the crackdown by the Assam government a PR exercise.

"It is a PR exercise for the Chief Minister under whose tenure - cases of mafia, crimes against women and elderly, drugs and kidnappings have increased. Police are reprimanded by high courts for failing their investigation esp in the Arnamai Bora murder case," he wrote in his tweets.

Notably, considering a surge in cases of child marriage (below the age of 18 years) of Assam women as reported by the National Report of the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State government is carrying the crackdown against child marriages.

As per the latest development, Assam police have arrested 2258 people, across the state, involved in child marriage incidents.

Police said they have a list of 8,000 accused and as the drive continues, the figures will increase.

The drive was launched on Thursday night after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a video-conference meeting with senior officials of the police department directing them to launch a crackdown to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage.

This episode of this slew of crackdowns dates back to May 5, 2022, when the Health Ministry released the fifth report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), carried out in 2019 and 2020.