Assam: 4 Arrested In Bilasipara Mosque Brawl Which Claimed 1 Life

Local police in Assam’s Bilasipara arrested four people in connection with a brawl that had broken out inside a mosque.

The incident had taken place some time back at a mosque in Bangalipara village in Dhubri district’s Bilasipara. According to reports, a scuffle broke out between two groups inside the mosque, which soon turned violent.

Officials had said that one person was killed in the incident, while several others were injured seriously in the brawl.

In connection with the matter, the police have now arrested four accused. Those arrested were identified by officials as Murtuza Shabbir, Inamul Haque, Rashidul Haque and Hamidul Haque.

Moreover, police have also detained several others for questioning, informed officials. It may be noted that one person, identified as Harun Rashid had been killed in the brawl. Additionally, several others had sustained injuries in the incident.