Assam: 4 Arrested In Bilasipara Mosque Brawl Which Claimed 1 Life

Local police in Assam’s Bilasipara arrested four people in connection with a brawl that had broken out inside a mosque.
The incident had taken place some time back at a mosque in Bangalipara village in Dhubri district’s Bilasipara. According to reports, a scuffle broke out between two groups inside the mosque, which soon turned violent.
Officials had said that one person was killed in the incident, while several others were injured seriously in the brawl.
In connection with the matter, the police have now arrested four accused. Those arrested were identified by officials as Murtuza Shabbir, Inamul Haque, Rashidul Haque and Hamidul Haque.
Moreover, police have also detained several others for questioning, informed officials. It may be noted that one person, identified as Harun Rashid had been killed in the brawl. Additionally, several others had sustained injuries in the incident.
Earlier in August, 2022, a man was brutally stabbed to death while his brother was injured in a brawl that erupted following a land dispute at Palasbari under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The incident was reported from Haligaon area near Palasbari town on August 29.
The deceased was identified as one Mansur Ali, and his injured brother was identified as Hamid Ali. Both were attacked by three of their neighbours following a land dispute.
Following the incident, both were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition, however, Mansur was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.
The accused trio, identified as Rajeev Ali, Babuli and Powto had fled the scene after the crime.