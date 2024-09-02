Dhubri Medical College Student Alleges Forced Drug Abuse; Probe Launched

Authorities at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital have constituted a five-member panel to probe the shocking allegations of ragging, torture, and forced drug abuse brought forward by a first-semester student.
This comes after the student reported to the principal of facing torture in his hostel room. He alleged that while sleeping, narcotic substances were forcefully injected in his body by unidentified persons.
Dhubri Medical College principal Ankumoni Sakia confirmed receiving the complaint over WhatsApp. However, she said that the complaint was not specific. "The complaint is not specific, and we are currently investigating it thoroughly," said Saikia.
The principal also said that the student was previously caught drinking on multiple occasions, which is being separately probed. The parents were also informed about this several times, she added.
The panel to probe the incident will be led by Dr Dipu Bhuyan and will submit a report within three days. Ankumoni Saikia further claimed that the truth of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
The complainant (name withheld) is originally from Bihar. His allegations caused a stir in the premises. Notably, he was not allowed to sit for semester exams due to low attendance.
According to his complaint, for the past three months, unidentified people entered his hostel room through the ventilators and forcefully injected narcotics in his body in his sleep. He is not able to move after the injections and it also made him forget things, the student has alleged.
Meanwhile, authorities have refuted this claim saying it is impossible to enter through the ventilators at the men's hostels. However, if the allegations are proved to be true in the committee's report, the authorities will take strict legal action together with the disciplinary committee of the medical college.
As an immediate measure, authorities at Dhubri Medical College ensured that the student remains under the watch of a faculty member.