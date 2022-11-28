DU Ragging Case: Univ Authorities Rusticate 18 Students

As many as 18 students from Dibrugarh University in Assam were rusticated on Monday for their alleged involvement in ragging case of Anand Sarma.

The rustication notice read, “In pursuance of the recommendation of the Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on 18/11/2022 and 21/11/2022 November 2022 and considering the Clause 7 B (vi) of ‘Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date), the following students and boarders of this University are hereby ‘Expulsion from the hostel’ with immediate effect for having been found to be involved in ragging under Clause 6 of the ‘Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date) at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN), Dibrugarh University campus. Considering the same they shall be cease to be students of Dibrugarh University with immediate effect.”

The following are the students who have been rusticated from the university:

Galab Deka Niranjan Yadav Kalyan Dutta Simanta Hazarika Pranjit Boruah Chandan Jyoti Borah Sonowal Shivam Shroff Pusang Kham Boruah Pallav Borah Chitrabon Baruah Narayan Adhikari Nayanjit Thengal Monuranjan Das Mousum Phukan Bishal Deka Debasish Biswas Amar Jyoti Nath Nabadeep Sarma

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.