DU Ragging Case: Univ Authorities Rusticate 18 Students

As many as 18 students from Dibrugarh University in Assam were rusticated on Monday for their alleged involvement in ragging case of Anand Sarma.
The rustication notice read, “In pursuance of the recommendation of the Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on 18/11/2022 and 21/11/2022 November 2022 and considering the Clause 7 B (vi) of ‘Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date), the following students and boarders of this University are hereby ‘Expulsion from the hostel’ with immediate effect for having been found to be involved in ragging under Clause 6 of the ‘Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date) at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN), Dibrugarh University campus. Considering the same they shall be cease to be students of Dibrugarh University with immediate effect.”
The following are the students who have been rusticated from the university:
Galab Deka
Niranjan Yadav
Kalyan Dutta
Simanta Hazarika
Pranjit Boruah
Chandan Jyoti Borah Sonowal
Shivam Shroff
Pusang Kham Boruah
Pallav Borah
Chitrabon Baruah
Narayan Adhikari
Nayanjit Thengal
Monuranjan Das
Mousum Phukan
Bishal Deka
Debasish Biswas
Amar Jyoti Nath
Nabadeep Sarma
Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.
The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.
Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.
Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police on Sunday night detained three senior students in connection to the ragging incident.
The students detained in connection with the case have been identified as Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur and Pranjit Baruah, all resident students of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.
“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed Dibrugarh SP.