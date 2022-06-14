Tripura Youth Dies In Rehab In Assam, Family Cries Foul

A youth from the North Tripura district of the state died from injuries he sustained after allegedly slipping and falling down inside the premises of a drug rehabilitation centre in Silchar in Assam.
Bapan Das, a resident of Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura was admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre run by Disha Foundation in Silchar for a long time to cure his addiction issues, reports stated.
The family of the deceased stated that they were constantly in touch with the rehabilitation centre to keep a check on him.
However, they were informed on Sunday that Das had slipped and fallen and was severely injured in the incident.
Moments later, the family members were informed about their son’s passing away via another phone call after which they rushed to Silchar, the father of the deceased informed.
The father said that they reached Silchar late at night and could not recover the body of Das. The next day, with help from Silchar police, they finally managed to recover the body which was sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Meanwhile, the family has filed an FIR against the foundation suspecting some foul play involved in their son’s death.
His body was finally brought back home today and the last rites will be conducted, a member of the family informed.
He said, “We cannot believe what has just happened. We used to always check up on Bapan to see how he was doing.”
“Something must have happened; hence we have decided to file a complaint with the police here,” he added.