Assam: School Bus With 40 Students Involved In Accident In Lakhimpur

A school bus carrying 40 students met with an accident in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Thursday. The bus, returning from an educational trip collided with an oncoming truck leaving the drivers of both vehicles severely injured.

The students were reportedly saved in the accident which occurred at Ukhamati in Lakhimpur’s Boginodi area. As per reports, the students of Amguri Tribal High School were taken on an educational trip to Lakhimpur Planetarium.

Meanwhile, a woman was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler at Boragaon in Guwahati. The two-wheeler numbered AS 01 EJ 4055, traveling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari, hit the woman leaving her injured.

She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while Garchuk police arrived at the scene.

