Assam: Mother, Infant Charred To Death In Sleep

A one-year-old infant and her mother were burnt alive in an incident of fire in Assam’s Chabua on Sunday.
According to reports, the incident took place last night at Betioni village in Chabua’s Panitola in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
The mother and the child were burnt alive after a fire broke out at their residence when the two were asleep, locals informed.
Moreover, at the time of writing this story, the house was also completely gutted in the major fire.
Fire tenders from Tinsukia fire department were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, they did not arrive in time to save the mother and the child.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not been established yet. The deceased woman was identified as 22-year-old Punam Gowala, who died along with her infant, Ramesh.
Tinsukia Police has said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated and the cause of the fire will be revealed after the probe is complete.
Earlier on December 21, a massive fire broke out at Marwari Thakurbari in Assam’s Jorhat in which several cylinders exploded one after another causing the fire to spread.
The fire broke out at a business establishment, initial reports confirmed. Amid efforts to douse the fire, the massive flames could not be brought under control, officials said.
At least eight residential dwellings were gutted in the fire, causing damages worth in lakhs. Reports stated that a three- storeyed building situated right behind the business establishment where the fire broke out, was also gutted.
The situation turned grim with the fire still raging and several establishments and residences in the business hub in danger. However, all the residents had been safely evacuated.
It may be noted that a devastating fire broke out at the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati on December 9. Reports stated that the fire completely gutted down houses of at least 150 families.
The blazing inferno erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil. All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.