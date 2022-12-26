Assam: Mother, Infant Charred To Death In Sleep

A one-year-old infant and her mother were burnt alive in an incident of fire in Assam’s Chabua on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place last night at Betioni village in Chabua’s Panitola in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The mother and the child were burnt alive after a fire broke out at their residence when the two were asleep, locals informed.

Moreover, at the time of writing this story, the house was also completely gutted in the major fire.

Fire tenders from Tinsukia fire department were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, they did not arrive in time to save the mother and the child.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not been established yet. The deceased woman was identified as 22-year-old Punam Gowala, who died along with her infant, Ramesh.

Tinsukia Police has said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated and the cause of the fire will be revealed after the probe is complete.

Earlier on December 21, a massive fire broke out at Marwari Thakurbari in Assam’s Jorhat in which several cylinders exploded one after another causing the fire to spread.