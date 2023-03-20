Assam: IGP Prasanta Bhuyan in Dibrugarh to Review Security Measures

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Monday where four suspected aides of Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh are kept under lockup.

According to sources, he arrived in the Central jail to review security measures being taken for the suspected aides of Amritpal Singh who are being kept under lock up.

IGP Bhuyan will hold a discussion with top police officials on tight security measures.

Yesterday, four suspected aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh amid tight security.

The four accused were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh. They have been kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. An SP-rank officer of the Punjab Police, Superintendent of Police Tejbir Singh Hundal, led the team to shift the four arrested to Assam.

A top police source said, "Four detained associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were recently flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They will probably be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

"They are being accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the IG Jail," the source added.

However, the police had not confirmed any connection of the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case and their transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now.