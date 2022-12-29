Six Held with Fake Indian Currency in Mizoram

At least six persons were held with fake Indian currency in Mizoram’s Champai district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Champai Police, based on information received, launched an operation and busted a gang who were dealing with fake notes.

During the operation, the police seized a sum amount of counterfeit Rs. 8,52,500 from their possession and apprehended five persons hailing from Zotlang.

Later the police arrested another man, hailing from Lunglei, from Aizawl in the evening on charges of smuggling fake currency notes.

Last month, two persons hailing from Mizoram were arrested in Tripura's Agartala with fake Indian currency of Rs 1.21 lakhs which was purportedly printed outside the country.