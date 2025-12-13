“Did Akhil Gogoi Read 12,000-Page Chargesheet? I Urge Him to Refrain from Politics”: Pabitra Margherita

Central Minister Pabitra Margherita has strongly reacted to Akhil Gogoi’s comments on the charge sheet filed in the Zubeen Garg death case, raising doubts about the seriousness and authenticity of the claims.

Also, Margherita added, Did Akhil Gogoi really read 12,000 pages of the charge sheet so quickly? I urge him to refrain from politics.”

Speaking to the media, Margherita said, “I cannot believe anyone would kill Zubeen Garg. Can someone harm a person who helps everyone? We are seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.

Criticism of Gaurav Gogoi

The minister also targeted Gaurav Gogoi, following remarks by the Chief Minister. He said, “Gaurav Gogoi teaches moral values to the people of Assam, but I don’t believe his family or children are foreigners. He may be active in Assam’s politics, but his family holds foreign citizenship. He is a Member of Parliament from Jorhat but rarely visits his constituency, whereas I go every week. He has done nothing for the development of his constituency.”

Attack on Congress

Margherita did not spare the Congress either, saying, “They themselves admit that tickets are bought and sold. This is part of their malpractice and tradition. During Panchayat elections, they openly acknowledge this. If capital is used, it is recirculated for profit, and corruption is inevitable. That is why the people have rejected them.”

On India-ASEAN Tourism Summit

Speaking on Assam’s tourism sector, the minister highlighted the recently concluded India-ASEAN Tourism Summit in New Delhi, which saw participation from 11 Southeast Asian countries and 39 delegates, including tourism professionals. “The summit has brought new hope to the tourism sector. Delegates will gain insights about Assam’s tourism potential and promote it in their countries, helping attract more tourists to the state,” he said.

Focus on Local Development

Margherita emphasised the importance of local engagement by politicians. “In Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi hasn’t even visited to check on medicines. I spend more time in Jorhat. Development does not happen by speaking Hindi or English. He is busy with 23 constituencies, figuring out how to sell tickets. We are present in every constituency without favouritism,” he said.

Also Read: Guwahati Protester Blames Assam CM's Wife, Pabitra Margherita For Zubeen's Death; Arrested