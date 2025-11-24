Guwahati Protester Blames Assam CM's Wife, Pabitra Margherita For Zubeen's Death; Arrested

A man staged a protest in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding justice for music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September this year.

During the demonstration, the protester alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, were responsible for death of the celebrated singer.

The man, clad in dhoti and kurta while carrying Zubeen Garg’s poster, was arrested by Dispur police soon after. The individual in question has been identified as Mantu Dutta, a resident of Jorhat. He also shouted slogans against the Chief Minister, claiming he too was responsible. Dispur police quickly apprehended him and escorted him away.

While Zubeen Garg’s death was initially reported as a tragic accident, it has since spiraled into a complex investigation amid allegations of foul play, negligence and widespread public debate.

The Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team continues to probe the case, and several individuals connected to Garg’s final trip, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief coordinator of the North East India Festival, and Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s manager, remain in police custody.

For many in Assam, Zubeen’s death is more than just a personal loss, it has brought in questions about accountability, safety, and the role of such powerful cultural organisers. The Chief Minister has said that the chargesheet in the case will be released soon, but public emotions remain raw as people continue to wait for answers.

Also Read: SIT Seizes Two Bags From Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara Home, To Be Examined at CID HQ