Diger Villagers Protest ADRHARDP Survey, Demand Cabinet-Approved Road Alignment

Strong resentment is brewing in Diger constituency, Dima Hasao, as villagers allege that the ongoing survey of the Assam Disaster Resilient Hill Area Roads Development Project (ADRHARDP) Corridor-2 ignores the Cabinet-approved alignment.

The ₹3,875-crore project, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cleared by the Cabinet in June 2025, aims to construct 348 km of disaster-resilient roads across the hill district. Among them, the 112 km stretch from Thongriko–Moulkong–Simtuilong–Semkhor–Maibang–Gunjung–Jorai–Longkuk was expected to follow the existing PWD road covering the entire Diger constituency.

However, locals claim that the survey’s final alignment bypasses their area, raising suspicions of vested interests influencing the route. Villagers allege that surveyors deliberately altered the alignment, ignoring the Cabinet-approved plan.

“Diger is one of the most backwards constituencies in Dima Hasao. We were filled with hope when the Chief Minister announced this project. But if the alignment is changed, this road will remain only a dream for us,” said a local resident.

Diger, strategically located along the Assam–Nagaland border, has long struggled with unlawful activities and encroachment. Residents argue that proper road connectivity is crucial not only for development but also for maintaining law and order in the border area.

The aggrieved public has appealed directly to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to ensure that the alignment strictly follows the Cabinet-approved plan.

