“No Hindu Can Be Considered a Foreigner in India”: Assam BJP President

The Tamlulpur district unit of the BJP on Friday night held an election meeting of five core committees at Goreswar. The meeting was attended by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and State Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Saikia put forward a new formula regarding the long-debated ‘D-voter’ issue of the Bengali community.

He asserted, “Whether a Bengali-speaking Hindu living in India or one who had been in Bangladesh, no Hindu can be considered a foreigner in India. Bengali Hindus, Assamese Hindus, or Bihari Hindus, these terms do not matter. All Hindus are Sanatani and original inhabitants of Hindustan. It is our moral duty to provide protection, shelter, and security to them whenever required. No Hindu should feel unsafe in India.”

Saikia’s remarks come at a time when several political parties and organisations have strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to grant citizenship to non- Muslims under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He also reacted sharply to the recent statement by noted intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain, “I once respected Hiren Gohain and addressed him as ‘Sir,’ but I no longer feel he deserves that respect, as he seeks to create divisions based on religion. Therefore, I no longer wish to address him as ‘Sir.’ Saikia dismissed the criticism and reiterated his party’s stand.

On the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the state BJP president also made brief remarks, “we have been preparing for the BTC elections for a year. People want the BJP to win because the party works for all communities, religions without discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah remarked that there is no reason for anyone to feel tense about the situation. He asserted that the BJP has been working tirelessly, and in the BTR, people are enthusiastic about casting their votes. Expressing confidence, Baruah said that in Tamulpur, the BJP is certain to win all five seats.

He further added that the party seeks the blessings and support of the people from both BTR and Tamulpur, assuring that the BJP is committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for every citizen, regardless of community or background. Also, Baruah dismissed concerns over the ‘D-voter’ issue, stating that such a problem does not exist in Assam.

