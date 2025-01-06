Assam: Labourers Trapped In Flooded Coal Mine, Rescue Ops Underway

A devastating incident unfolded in the Umrangso area of Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday, where several laborers are feared to be trapped inside a coal mine following an unexpected flood. The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, near the Meghalaya border.

As per reports, the coal mine is around 300 feet deep. The mine has been inundated by water, rising up to 100 feet, which has severely hampered rescue efforts. Local police, rescue teams, and specialized agencies have rushed to the scene to carry out a desperate operation to save the trapped workers.

Rescue Operation Underway

Dima Hasao's Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed the situation, stating that the exact number of workers trapped inside the mine is still unknown. Eyewitnesses and employees from the quarry indicated that there were around 15 workers in the mine at the time of the incident, though authorities have not yet officially confirmed this figure.

In response to the emergency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on social media, expressing his concern over the incident.

He wrote, "Distressing news from Umrangshu, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety."

Government’s Swift Response

In his post, the Chief Minister further revealed that the Assam government had mobilized all available resources to assist in the rescue efforts. The Army’s assistance has been sought, alongside teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to expedite the operation.

The water-filled mine, with rapidly rising levels, has made the rescue mission even more challenging. Initial reports suggest that the flooding happened suddenly, leaving the workers with little time to escape. Rescue teams, composed of local authorities, emergency responders, and mining experts, are working tirelessly to locate and free those trapped inside.

The exact circumstances surrounding the flooding are yet to be fully understood, but the incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by workers in the region's hazardous mining industry.

As the rescue operations continue, Assam residents and officials alike are praying for the safe return of the laborers trapped in the mine, with hopes that swift action and collaboration will bring them to safety.

Authorities have emphasized that every possible effort is being made to ensure a successful rescue operation. However, as floodwaters continue to rise, the situation remains tense, with every passing hour crucial to the workers' survival.

The entire state is holding its breath, awaiting updates on the status of the trapped laborers, as the rescue teams work around the clock to bring them to safety.