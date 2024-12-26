Man Abducted, Murdered, Suicide Staged In Assam's Dima Hasao; Probe On

Unidentified assailants abducted a man from Langmeklu village in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, murdered him and hung his body from a tree inside a secluded forest to stage a suicide.

The incident was reported from Langmeklu village under Umrangso police station and came to the fore when the victim’s body was recovered on December 22 at around 10 pm.

The victim was identified as Kaniya Terang. The police launched a probe after his family filed a complaint. As per initial reports, the victim faced torture after being abducted with signs of injury all over his body.

The victim’s family has urged the government for a proper investigation into the case and asked for strong action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the police continue to probe the case.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy to Haflong Hospital and further details are awaited.

